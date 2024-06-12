Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss interparliamentary relations [PHOTOS]

12 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

As part of her trip to Belarus, Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Natalya Kochanova, and the Chairman of the House of Representatives, Igor Sergeyenko, Azernews reports.

The parties first held a one-on-one meeting, followed by the meeting in an expanded format with the participation of the two countries’ delegations.

Expressing her optimism that the visit would give a new impetus to the relations, Natalya Kochanova underlined that Azerbaijan and Belarus enjoy fruitful relations based on the principles of friendship and brotherhood. Igor Sergeyenko hailed the current level of relations between the two countries and parliaments, mentioning the deep rooted historical ties between the two nations.

The sides highlighted the pivotal role of high-level relations between the heads of state in the current development of Azerbaijan-Belarus relations. They emphasized that up to now, about 150 documents spanning political, economic, social, humanitarian, scientific-technical and regional cooperation issues had been signed between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

The parties also underscored the importance of cooperation on international platforms.

Highlighting high level of relations between the two countries and peoples based on mutual respect and trust, Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova noted that the interparliamentary ties are also based on these foundations.

The parties hailed the successful cooperation of the legislative bodies both on a bilateral basis and within international parliamentary organizations. Sahiba Gafarova also emphasized the importance of cooperation in the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, describing the network as a key platform for developing cooperation among the parliaments.

Mentioning the signed Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the parliaments, the sides noted that the document contributed to developing relations between the legislative bodies.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova also provided an insight into the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and the ongoing reconstruction works in the liberated territories. Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan commends the agreement reached regarding the participation of Belarusian companies in the reconstruction projects in the Azerbaijan`s liberated territories.

The parties also discussed the high-level ties in the humanitarian and cultural fields.

The meeting also focused on COP29, set to be held in Baku this November. Sahiba Gafarova invited the Belarusian side to participate in the parliamentary session planned to be held jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Milli Majlis as part of the session.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz