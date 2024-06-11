Belarus joins Azerbaijan's territory revival efforts

11 June 2024 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

"The Republic of Belarus will participate in the revival of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories," Azernews reports, citing President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko as he spoke at a meeting with Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

Belarusian president noted that he warmly recalls his recent trip to Azerbaijan and, in particular, his visit to the liberated territories, a tour of which was conducted by President Ilham Aliyev himself.

“In Shusha, I told him: ‘You live in paradise.’ I have never seen such a place, having visited many places on our planet: clean air, beautiful nature. I am sure you will accomplish another feat, restoring life in these territories. We will be happy to participate in this work; we have determined the directions. There are no obstacles,” Lukashenko said.

Note that President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko visited the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 15.

