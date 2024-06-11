Belarus joins Azerbaijan's territory revival efforts
"The Republic of Belarus will participate in the revival of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories," Azernews reports, citing President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko as he spoke at a meeting with Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.
Belarusian president noted that he warmly recalls his recent trip to Azerbaijan and, in particular, his visit to the liberated territories, a tour of which was conducted by President Ilham Aliyev himself.
“In Shusha, I told him: ‘You live in paradise.’ I have never seen such a place, having visited many places on our planet: clean air, beautiful nature. I am sure you will accomplish another feat, restoring life in these territories. We will be happy to participate in this work; we have determined the directions. There are no obstacles,” Lukashenko said.
Note that President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko visited the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 15.
---
