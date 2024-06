10 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, soldier Huseynov Jeyhun Tofig went missing on June 9 in the direction of Gunnut settlement of Sadarak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

Necessary measures are being taken with regard of search for the serviceman.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz