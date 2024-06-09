Fatal Lightning strike claims lives of two Azerbaijani servicemen

9 June 2024 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

On June 9, a tragic incident occurred as two servicemen of the Azerbaijan State Border Service (SBS) lost their lives due to a lightning strike, Azernews reports.

Major Bakhishli Bakhish and soldier Nagiyev Ali were fatally struck by lightning while carrying out their duties to safeguard the state border within the service area of the "Lankaran" border detachment of the State Border Service. An investigation into the incident is currently underway. The SBS extends heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of our fallen servicemen," stated the Azerbaijan State Border Service."

