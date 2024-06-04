President Ilham Aliyev: Baku Energy Week embraces all major segments of energy policy

4 June 2024 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

“The Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition started 30 years ago in 1994. This event has played an instrumental role in attracting foreign direct investments into the energy sector of Azerbaijan,” Azernews reports, citing President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening of the 29th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition - Caspian Oil & Gas and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition - Caspian Power as part of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center.

“Since that time, this event has transformed into a bigger event and is now called Baku Energy Week, because it embraces all the major segments of energy policy – oil, gas, upstream, downstream, and of course, green energy,” noted the head of state.

