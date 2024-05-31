Azerbaijan participates in Europe's largest gastronomic tourism event [PHOTOS]

GastroShow, known as Europe's largest gastronomic tourism event, has begun in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The event brings together prominent figures from the world of Turkish and international gastronomy, including the President of the Azerbaijan National Culinary Association, Tahir Amiraslanov.

In his speech, Tahir Amiraslanov underlined that agreement with the President of the World Gastronomy Association Eric Wolff. He hailed Azerbaijan's contributions to world cuisine.

Azerbaijan is renowned for its culinary offerings. The Land of Fire is definitely a go-to country if you're in search of delicious cuisines.

With its rich cuisine, Azerbaijan offers a wide variety of gastronomic opportunities.

Fresh mint, coriander, dill, basil, and parsley, as well as sumac, cumin, saffron, and cinnamon, are very popular and often accompany the main dishes.

Such seasonings as lemon, olives, food acids, abgora, narsharab, cherry plums,, lavashana, and others are also widely used to enhance the taste and smell of food.

Most Azerbaijani dishes are made of mutton, beef, and poultry.

Rice and products made from flour are also widely used in the national cuisine.

The sea, lakes, and rivers of Azerbaijan are abundant with different fish species.

The Caspian Sea is home to many edible species of fish, including the sturgeon, Caspian salmon, sardines, grey mullet, and others. Black caviar from the Caspian Sea is the world-famous national delicacy.

Some Azerbaijani dishes are cooked with special utensils: piti soup is prepared in clay pots, pilaf - in special boilers with a thick bottom (qazan), kebab is planked on special skewers. In general, more than 2,000 recopies are known in the national cuisine.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy highlighted the shift in tourism trends, emphasizing the importance of following international trends and preparing for a new approach to tourism.

He said that Turkiye has a rich gastronomic heritage and is ranked among the top five in the world tourism ranking.

In 2023, Turkiye's tourism income increased by 12 percent compared to the previous year and reached 56 billion dollars.

President of the World Gastronomy Association Eric Wolff, who addressed the panel session on "World Gastronomy Tourism and the Power of Turkiye", stressed the importance of UNESCO recognizing the art of cooking as an example of culture.

The event continued with panel sessions on "Healthy nutrition and the impact of climate change on food" and "New trends in gastronomy tourism".

The two-day event will discuss all aspects of gastronomic tourism, as well as current trends, new products and services, and the latest achievements in the sector.

