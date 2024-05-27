Indonesian President congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

27 May 2024 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

With great pleasure, I extend, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Indonesia, our heartiest congratulations on the occasion of the 106th Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As we commemorate this anniversary, allow me to express my sincere appreciation for the friendly relations between Indonesia and Azerbaijan. These achievements are a testament to the vision and leadership of your government. I believe that our nations have much to offer each other, and I am confident that our collaboration will yield significant benefits for both our countries.

Availing myself of this fine occasion, I once again offer you the renewed assurances of my highest consideration.

Joko Widodo

President of the Republic of Indonesia"

---

