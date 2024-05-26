President of South Africa congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

26 May 2024 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the auspicious occasion of the celebration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 28, the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa join me in conveying to Your Excellency, the Government, and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, our warmest greetings and sincere congratulations.

May I take this opportunity to express the wish for Your Excellency’s good health and also reaffirm our desire to further enhance and consolidate the excellent bond of friendship that exists between our countries.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

President of the Republic of South Africa

---

