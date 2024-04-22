Assault rifles, grenades, and grenade launchers found in Khankandi

22 April 2024 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Weapons and ammunition were discovered in the territory of Khankandi city, Azernews repprts, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the information, 13 assault rifles of different brands, 23 grenades, 2 grenade launchers, 11 grenade fuses, 68 magazines, 2,780 cartridges of various calibers, 7 bayonets, and other ammunition were found and taken away in the territory of Khankandi city.

