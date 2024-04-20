Kenyan delegation to visit Azerbaijan

20 April 2024 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation of the Republic of Kenya is scheduled to embark a visit to Azerbaijan in the coming days, Azernews reports.

According to Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev, the delegation will include advisors of the Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, as well as representatives of the country’s private sector.

The visit, to be organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of economy, will aim to expand relations between Azerbaijan and Kenya. During the visit, the Kenyan delegation will discuss cooperation between the relevant government agencies of the two countries.

Moreover, the delegates will visit the free zones, manufacturing plants located in the cities of Baku and Sumgayit to familiarize themselves with Azerbaijan’s vast potential and infrastructure with respect to the country’s business environment. The delegation will also hold meetings with the Azerbaijani businesspersons with support of Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

