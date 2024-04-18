Azerbaijani NGOs address letter to Norwegian Nobel Committee

18 April 2024 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani NGOs and residents of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur addressed an open letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee on the occasion of a campaign started for separatist Ruben Vardanyan's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear management and members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee,

We, as representatives of Azerbaijani NGOs and residents of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, are disappointed with the news published in the media about the nomination of Ruben Vardanya as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, and we want to bring to your attention the firm position of the Azerbaijani public on this matter.

Ruben Vardanyan's life and activities are insulting to the ideals and values guided by the Nobel Peace Prize; even the very mention of these names together can tarnish the high prestige of this highest award accepted in the world and confuse the international community.

There are serious accusations against Ruben Vardanyan as a criminal element who amassed wealth through money laundering and as a person who finances terrorism. He was for some time one of the "top leaders" of the so-called separatist regime - the military junta, which was established in the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia and later released itself.

At that time, his arrival in Garabagh with the intention of being an obstacle to peace and his provocative statements made the situation increasingly tense, and he tried to disrupt the normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Disregarding international legal norms, Vardanyan threatened the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, encouraged the maintenance of a "grey zone" in the territory of Azerbaijan, and prevented the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Khankendi, Khojaly and other settlements.

For the likes of Ruben Vardanyan, nothing is more sacred than dirty money. It is not excluded that one of the main motives that brought him to Garabagh at that time was to illegally exploit and transport the gold and copper-molybdenum deposits of Azerbaijan in these areas by reorganising the remnants of the Armenian army in Garabagh.

Ruben Vardanyan was detained by the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan in September 2023 while trying to escape from Garabagh. He is charged with the articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan for financing terrorism, participating in the creation and operation of armed groups or groups not provided for by legislation, and illegally crossing the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan. At present, investigative and operational measures are being continued.

There are serious doubts about Ruben Vardanyan's dark financial activities in many countries. In 2019, the OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) published an investigative report on Vardanya's illegal activities called Troika Laundromat. This report exposed a complex network of alleged illegal activities involving Ruben Vardanyan. In March 2019, members of the European Parliament wrote a letter to the President of the European Commission, stating the need to impose sanctions against the former owner of Troika Dialog, Ruben Vardanyan, and other persons connected with the "offshore system" of Troika Dialog. The letter was signed by 22 European MPs representing Great Britain, Sweden, Germany and other countries.

Ruben Vandanya, an international financial fraudster who built a business empire with dirty money, has the blood of innocent people in the world, he participated in the financing of terrorism wherever he wanted to make a profit by illegal means.

The Nobel Peace Prize embodies the spirit of peace, reconciliation and international cooperation that Alfred Nobel wanted to promote. We urge the Norwegian Nobel Committee to take into account the clear and decisive position of the Azerbaijani public regarding Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused of numerous crimes."

Signatures:

1. Fatma Sattarova - Chairman of the Board of the Organisation of War, Labourand Armed Forces Veterans of the Republic of Azerbaijan

2. Ramil Iskanderli - Chairman of "Legal Analysis and Research" Public Union

3. Azer Allahverenov - Chairman of the "Eurasian Migration Initiatives Platform" Public Union

4. Zaur Ibrahimov - Chairman of "Prioritet" Social Economic Research Centre Public Union

5. Gunel Safarova - Chairman of "Vetandash" Research and Development Public Union

6. Alimammad Nuriyev - President of the "Constitution" Research Foundation

7. Novella Jafarova - Chairman of the Azerbaijan Women's Rights Protection Society named after D. Aliyeva

8. Saida Gocamanli - Chairman of the Public Union for the Protection of Human Rights and Rule of Law

9. Saadat Bananyarli - Chairman of the Board of the International Human Rights Society-Azerbaijan National Branch

10. Umud Mirzayev, president of the International Eurasian Press Foundation

11. Rauf Zeini - Chairman of Azerbaijan National Non-Governmental Organisations Forum

12. Khatira Valiyeva - Chairman of "Khankendi" Support Public Union for Forced Displaced Persons

13. Vugar Gadirov - Chairman of the "Youth Organisation for Return and Revival" Public Union

14. Leyla Huseynova - Chairman of the Public Union of Refugees and IDPs, "Social Welfare"

15. Konul Behbudova - Chairman of "Karabakh Missing Families" Public Union

16. Sevinj Alizadeh - Chairman of "Zafar" Support Public Union for Martyrs' Families

17. Ray Karimoglu - Chairman of the Association of Mine Victims Public Union in Azerbaijan

18. Mehriban Mammadova - Chairman of "Humanitarian Studies" Public Union

19. Khalid Kazimov - Chairman of "Regional Human Rights and Media Center" Public Union

20. Tunzala Abdulalimova - Chairman of the "For the Fatherland" Public Union of Support to Martyrs' Families

21. Jeyran Hasanova - Chairman of the Public Union of Support to Mothers of Martyrs

22. Telman Gasimov - Chairman of "Scientific Research" Public Union

23. Bahruz Mammadzade - Chairman of the Public Union "Veterans, Families of Martyrs and Veterans of Special Forces",

24. Mehdi Mehdiyev - Chairman of Azerbaijan Karabakh War Disabled Veterans and Families of Martyrs Public Union

25. Fuzuli Rzaguliyev - Chairman of the Public Union "Veterans of the Patriotic War of Azerbaijan".

26. Jeyran Azizova - Chairman of the "Khojali Genocide Promotion" Public Union

27. Naibeh Behbudova - Chairman of "Gurur" Martyrs' Families Charitable Public Union

28. Hafiz Safikhanov - Chairman of "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines" Public Union

29. Oktay Sadigov - Chairman of the Public Union "Support for Refugees and Deportees"

30. Roza Aligizi - Chairman of "Soldier's Family Society" Propagation of Patriotism Public Union

31. Fariz Khalili - Chairman of MIRAS Cultural Heritage Learning Public Union

32. Agil Jamal - Chairman of "Common Values" Public Union

33. Sahin Jamalov - President of "Human Rights XXI century Azerbaijan" Foundation

34. Ahmet Abbasbeyli - Chairman of the "Development of Society and Civil Relations" Public Union

35. Mayis Aliyev - Chairman of the "Research of Social Rights" Public Union

36. Ayşen Huseynova - representative of the Genocide Truth Public Union

37. Shahla Naghiyeva - Chairman of Sonmez Mashal Cultural Relations Public Union

38. Davud Rahimli - Chairman of the Union of Disabled Organizations

39. Irada Rizazade - Chairman of the Public Union "For the Social Welfare of Citizens".

40. Adila Gambarova - resident of Khankendi

41. Arif Taghiyev - resident of Khankendi

42. Habil Ismayilov - resident of Khankendi

43. Suleyman Yusibov - resident of Lachin

44. Elkhan Tahmazov - resident of Lachin

45. Saleh Gasimov - resident of Agdara

46. Bilal Akhundov - resident of Agdara

47. Mahaddin Guliyev - Aghdara resident

48. Ramin Nadirov - resident of Kalbajar

49. Adalat Bakhtiyarov - resident of Kalbajar

50. Zumrud Guliyeva - Aghdam resident

51. Nadya Allahyarova - Aghdam resident

52. Gulnara Ahmadova - resident of Fuzuli

53. Samad Aliyev - resident of Fuzuli

54. Gulali Mammadov - resident of Zangilan

55. Alovsat Tanriverdiyev - resident of Jabrayil

56. Murad Ibishov - resident of Jabrayil

57. Etiraf Gasimov - resident of Zangilan

58. Islam Bayramov - resident of Khojavend

59. Faig Fataliyev - resident of Khankendi

60. Malahat Huseynova - resident of Khojaly

61. Agila Alizade - resident of Shusha

62. Iman Allahverdiyev - resident of Khojaly

63. Arif Aliyev - resident of Khankendi

64. Zamin Hasanov - resident of Khankendi

65. Famil Shukurov – resident of Shusha

66. Yelmar Alasgarov - resident of Shusha

67. Yasin Maharramov - resident of Khankendi

68. Gulnaz Salahova - resident of Khankendi

69. Seymur Nabiyev - resident of Khankendi

70. Tajima Guliyeva - resident of Khankendi

71. Khayyam Allahverdiyev - resident of Khankendi

72. Etibar Abishov - resident of Khojavand

73. Azad Aliyev - resident of Shusha

74. Murad Allahverdiyev - resident of Khojaly

75. Vidadi Aliyev - resident of Khojaly

76. Nizami Balayev - resident of Shusha

77. Alovsat Valiyev - resident of Shusha

78. Fakhraddin Ismayilov - resident of Shusha

79. Shukur Guliyev - resident of Khojavend

80. Roman Guliyev - resident of Khankendi

81. Tubu Ibrahimova - resident of Khankendi

82. Arif Huseynov - resident of Khojavend

83. Muradkhan Guliyev - resident of Khojavend

84. Elchin Dadashov - resident of Khankendi

85. Abulfat Mammadov - resident of Khankendi

86. Guzal Abbasova - resident of Khojaly

87. Minare Bayramova - resident of Khojaly

88. Shukur Ibrahimov - resident of Khojavend

89. Vagif Hasanov - resident of Khojaly

90. Ayanat Mammadov - resident of Khojavand

91. Arif Dostiyev - resident of Shusha

92. Melek Abbasova - resident of Khojaly

93. Elmira Karimova - resident of Khojaly

94. Nazila Maharramova – resident of Shusha

95. Famil Karimov - resident of Shusha

96. Anar Asadov - resident of Khojaly

97. Ravan Hasanov - resident of Khojaly

98. Rahila Rahimova - resident of Shusha

99. Ramil Babayev - resident of Khojavand

100. Bakhtiyar Mammadov - resident of Khojavand

101. Rafik Humbatov - resident of Shusha

102. Rafail Mammadov - resident of Shusha

103. Anar Abdulov - resident of Khojaly

104. Nabi Azimov – resident of Shusha

105. Nargila Iskenderova - resident of Khojavend

106. Zamin Nadirov – resident of Shusha

107. Sahiba Shahmuradova – resident of Khojaly

108. Ramil Gasimov – resident of Shusha

109. Shahnaz Behbudova – resident of Khojaly

110. Seymur Bakhtiyarov - resident of Khankendi

111. Vahid Alakbarov – resident of Shusha

112. Gulnaz Orujova – resident of Khojaly

113. Bakir Mammadov - resident of Khojaly

114. Tahir Jafarov - resident of Khojavand

115. Fatma Huseynova - resident of Khojavend

116. Gamar Mammadova – resident of Shusha

117. Mahir Safarov - resident of Khojaly

118. Malahat Mammadova – resident of Khojaly

119. Rena Azimova – resident of Khojaly

120. Ramiz Hasanov - resident of Shusha

121. Gambar Maharramov - resident of Khankendi

122. Ilham Karimov - resident of Shusha

123. Fakhraddin Asadov - resident of Khojavand

124. Jalal Jamalov - resident of Khojavand

125. Gabil Akbarov – resident of Khojaly

126. Zenfira Alimamadova – resident of Khojaly

127. Surkhay Guliyev - resident of Khojaly

128. Elman Khalilov - resident of Shusha

129. Siraj Malasov - resident of Kalbajar

130. Jeyhun Bakhishov - resident of Kalbajar

131. Hijran Amrahova - resident of Kalbajar

132. Fagan Valiyev – resident of Shusha

133. Yahya Niyazov – resident of Shusha

134. Ganimat Bayramov - resident of Khojaly

135. Elnur Baylarov - resident of Shusha

136. Mohubbat Hasanov - resident of Shusha

137. Elbeniz Huseynov - resident of Khojavand

138. Vasif Aliyev - resident of Khojavend

139. Rovshan Gasimov - resident of Khojavand

140. Hasan Ahmadov - resident of Khojaly

141. Svetlana Javadova – resident of Khojaly

142. Fidan Aliyeva - resident of Khojaly

143. Nushaba Guliyeva – resident of Shusha

144. Alesiya Bahmanova – resident of Shusha

145. Sara Hasanova - resident of Khojavand

146. Sayyara Najafova - resident of Khojavand

147. Fuad Salahov – resident of Shusha

148. Taleh Jabbarov - resident of Khankendi

149. Bulus Guliyev - resident of Khankendi

150. Vagif Hasanov - resident of Shusha

151. Emin Zeynalov – resident of Shusha

152. Ilgar Amirov - resident of Khankendi

153. Ismail Jabrayilov – resident of Shusha

154. Afgan Rzayev - resident of Khankendi

155. Mohubbat Safarov - a resident of Khankendi

156. Avaz Mehraliyev – resident of Shusha

157. Galib Mirzaliyev – a resident of Shusha

158. Nabi Gasimov - resident of Khojavand

159. Rasim Huseynov - resident of Khojavend

160. Fazil Guliyev - resident of Khojaly

161. Adalat Gasimov – resident of Shusha

162. Mahammad Zeynalov – resident of Khojaly

163. Ahliman Guliyev - resident of Khojaly

164. Ramiz Suleymanov - resident of Shusha

165. Mansur Najafov – resident of Khojaly

166. Fikret Abbasov - resident of Khojavand

167. Vahid Abbasov - resident of Khojaly

168. Jamil Rahimova - resident of Khojaly

169. Valeh Allahverdiyev - resident of Shusha

170. Aslan Amirov - resident of Shusha

171. Zahir Usubov - resident of Khojaly

172. Mahira Ismayilova – resident of Khojaly

173. Sakhavat Abbasov - resident of Shusha

174. Mehman Hashimov – resident of Khojaly

175. Geray Hashimov – resident of Khojaly

176. Khatira Jafarova - resident of Khojavand

177. Vasif Hashimov – resident of Shusha

178. Vugar Karimov - resident of Shusha

179. Reza Mammadov - resident of Khojavand

180. Sabuhi Mammadov - resident of Shusha

181. Reyhan Guliyeva - resident of Shusha

182. Novruz Rasulov - resident of Khankendi

183. Muzaffar Gurbanov - resident of Khankendi

184. Sevil Shukurova - resident of Khankendi

185. Elkhan Agayev – resident of Shusha

186. Vagif Agayev – resident of Khojaly

187. Vagif Mammadov – resident of Khojaly

188. Zulfu Guliyev - resident of Khojaly

189. Mazahir Agayev – resident of Khojaly

190. Nadir Mammadov – resident of Khojaly

191. Fazil Guliyev – resident of Khojaly

192. Mahammad Zeynalov – resident of Khojaly

193. Vagif Mammadov – resident of Khojaly

194. Alamshah Huseynov - resident of Shusha

195. Mammad Suleymanov – resident of Shusha

196. Khanimzer Sadygova – resident of Shusha

197. Nazim Mirzayev - resident of Khankendi

198. Inshallah Mahmudov - resident of Khankendi

199. Latafat Guliyeva - resident of Shusha

200. Tajir Ismayilov - resident of Khojaly

201. Adil Azizov – resident of Shusha

202. Mustafa Safarov - resident of Lachin

203. Ulfat Ilyasov - resident of Lachin

204. Rauf Ahmadov - resident of Lachin

205. Mahir Samadov - resident of Agdara

206. Tabib Azizov - resident of Agdara

