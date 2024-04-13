Azerbaijan's National Defense University continues student admission for 2024-25

13 April 2024 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues to accept students at the Military College of the National Defense University for the 2024-2025 academic year, Azernews reports.

The Ministry's National Defense University has established military colleges and relevant educational infrastructure in order to train professional military specialists and expand the secondary level of the military education system.

The college offers an in-depth and up-to-date educational program to provide education and training for military professionals. The new training center also offers detailed training opportunities to provide military professionals with hands-on training in their fields. As a result of effective organization of training processes, advanced technology is ensured to be used at a high level during training, with the maximum use of new generation weapons and military equipment models, simulators, educational complexes that meet modern standards, laboratories, and training centers.

The following monthly payments are provided to cadets of the Military College during the period of study:

Scholarship in the amount of 100 manats;

Financial assistance to family members in the amount of 200 manats;

Payment collected in the account in the amount of 150 manats.

Admission Information: The Military College opens its doors to all potential young people who want to become professionals. To get detailed information about the admission rules and the educational process, visit the website mmu.edu.az or call the short number 0811.

---

