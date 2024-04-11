Cyber threats to state institutions of Azerbaijan decreases

11 April 2024 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

During the months of January to March of this year, the State Special Communication and Information Security Service (SSCISS) of Azerbaijan identified 252 indicators of compromise (IOCs) targeting government agencies, Azernews reports.

According to calculations based on SSCISS data, this represents a 21% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Of the cyber threats detected, 143 were blocked through internal investigations, while 109 were identified through the investigation of incidents involving government agencies.

Throughout the reporting period, 259,925 malicious connections on the "AzStateNet" network were blocked, with 1,230,900 being blocked through the central antivirus system installed on end-user devices, and 56,792 being blocked through the "Sandbox" protection system for electronic documents.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz