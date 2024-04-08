Deputy Amir of State of Qatar, Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Thani, congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar, Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Thani, has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the presidential election.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
It pleases me, on the occasion of your re-election for a new term as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to extend to you my best greetings and congratulations, sincerely wishing for Your Excellency’s personal well-being and happiness and the continued peace and stability of your brotherly country.
With my highest consideration,
Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Thani
Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar
