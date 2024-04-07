Mikayil Jabbarov emphasizes wrestling achievements in meeting with United World Wrestling President

7 April 2024 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In a recent meeting with Nenad Lalović, President of the United World Wrestling (UWW), Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted the favorable conditions for wrestlers in the country and celebrated their international successes, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized the state's commitment to providing optimal training conditions for wrestlers, including top-notch facilities and expert coaching staff. The Minister also lauded the remarkable achievements of Azerbaijani wrestlers in various international competitions, showcasing the nation's prowess on the global stage.

Furthermore, the importance of the ongoing European Olympic Games (OG) Qualifiers, currently being hosted in Baku, was underscored. These qualifiers serve as a crucial opportunity for wrestlers to secure quotas for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, highlighting Azerbaijan's role as a key player in the wrestling community.

The meeting between the Azerbaijani Minister and the UWW President not only celebrated past successes but also reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to promoting wrestling and supporting its athletes. With the European OG Qualifiers underway in Baku, Azerbaijani wrestlers are poised to demonstrate their skills and vie for a spot on the Olympic stage in Paris 2024.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz