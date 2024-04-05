Azernews.Az

President of Northern Cyprus thanks President Ilham Aliyev

5 April 2024 17:19 (UTC+04:00)
Fatime Letifova
President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the establishment of the working group on Azerbaijan-Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus interparliamentary relations, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Ersin Tatar on his official "X" account.

“The Turkic world is our family, we must strengthen our ties with the Turkic world,” Ersin Tatar noted.

