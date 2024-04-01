German TV channel shows return of former IDPs to Azerbaijan's liberated lands [VIDEO]

1 April 2024 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's former IDPs returning to Fuzuli and Aghdam have been broadcast on the German TV channel, Azernews reports.

The report includes the destruction left by Armenia in Azerbaijan's territories and shows how the city of Aghdam was destroyed and plundered.

The mine problem in Garabagh is also covered in the report. It is worth noting that Armenia has submitted 8 minefield maps of territories located in the liberated lands to Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) stated that the submitted forms mainly consist of notes on the mined areas covering the Murovdag height of the Kalbajar region. The minefield maps submitted by Armenia cover some of the areas along the former contact line.

However, information about the part of the former contact line passing through Khojavand, Tartar, and Goranboy districts, as well as the areas mined by Armenian military units when they retreated in November 2020, has not yet been submitted. Many have suspicions about these maps because previous minefield maps submitted by Armenia were inaccurate. Only 25 percent of these maps were correct. Especially submitting minefield maps of the heights where civilians do not live increases this suspicion.

The report is also about how once-forcibly displaced Azerbaijanis are now returning to their homeland.

Recall that following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Along with Fuzuli, the former IDPs returned to Lachin city, the villages of Talish (Aghdara district), Aghali (Zangilan district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).

Neuer Bericht von @ORF über die Zerstörung, die Armenien in den besetzten Gebieten #Aserbaidschans hinterlassen hat, und wie einst gewaltsam vertriebene Aserbaidschaner nun in ihre Heimat zurückkehren.

