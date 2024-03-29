ICESCO co-organizes World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku

29 March 2024 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

The 6th edition of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity," is scheduled to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 1 to 3, 2024. This gathering will witness the participation of high-ranking officials, international delegations, and representatives from various international organisations, Azernews reports, citing ICESCO.

This Forum, an integral part of the "Baku Process" initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in 2008, will be jointly organised by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), in collaboration with prominent international entities like the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, and UN Tourism.

During the event's plenary sessions and panel discussions, participants will address various urgent global challenges pertaining to civilizational dialogue and cooperation, aiming to combat hatred and foster values of coexistence and peace.

Furthermore, the Forum will feature a range of cultural activities, including concerts, festivals, and artistic performances, aimed at showcasing and celebrating cultural diversity while promoting a sense of cooperation and mutual understanding.

The primary aim of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is to strengthen the position of the "Baku Process" as a significant international platform for advancing intercultural cooperation and dialogue. In the UN Secretary-General's annual report to the UN General Assembly on Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue in 2017, the "Baku Process" was commended as a pioneering initiative advocating for intercultural dialogue.

It is noteworthy that the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution recognising the "Baku Process" as a pivotal global platform for promoting intercultural dialogue.

Previous editions of the forum have featured over 250 activities and attracted nearly 10,000 participants from 180 countries and 30 international organisations.

