ANAMA to host conference on Mobilizing Resources for Safe & Green Future

28 March 2024 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

An international conference on the topic Reducing the Impact of Landmines on the Environment: Mobilising Resources for a Safe and Green Future will be held on May 30 in Zangilan, and on May 31 in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the organiser of the event, has started preparations in this regard.

Foreign guests who will come to the country in connection with the conference will be given a souvenir that embodies the history, culture, and hospitality of our people. A trip to Agalı village is also planned for the guests.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action is a mine action agency and executive body under the State Commission for Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of War-Affected Areas of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The agency is accountable for implementing all necessary procedures corresponding to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Programme in order to decontaminate mines within the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Agency is considered a joint project of the Government of Azerbaijan and UNDP, according to a bilateral agreement that was signed on April 2, 1999. ANAMA has been actively involved in demining work in the liberated Garabagh and the Eastern Zangazur regions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz