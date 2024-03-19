German envoy congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday

19 March 2024 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Novruz holiday, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ambassador on his official X account.

“On the eve of the Novruz holiday, I wish the people of Azerbaijan a happy, healthy, and peaceful new year. May it be filled with happiness and joy for you and your loved ones. Happy Novruz holiday!” he texted on X.

Almaniya Səfirliyi sizi Ilaxır çərşənbəsi və Novruz Bayramı münasibətilə təbrik edir! 💚 pic.twitter.com/Xesgr5Pp6i — Ambassador Dr. Ralf Horlemann (@GerAmb_Baku) March 19, 2024

