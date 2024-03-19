Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 19 2024

German envoy congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday

19 March 2024 16:28 (UTC+04:00)
German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Novruz holiday, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ambassador on his official X account.

“On the eve of the Novruz holiday, I wish the people of Azerbaijan a happy, healthy, and peaceful new year. May it be filled with happiness and joy for you and your loved ones. Happy Novruz holiday!” he texted on X.

