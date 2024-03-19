International Azerbaijani language promotion event held in Germany

19 March 2024 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

The event "Today and tomorrow of our language in Europe" was held in Euskirchen, Germany, Azernews reports, citing the Monitoring Centre under the State Language Commission of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the State Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed at the event organized by the Monitoring Center and representatives of the diaspora, and a minute of silence was observed in memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs.

The director of the Monitoring Centre, Professor Sevinc Aliyeva, expressed her satisfaction with the organisation of the meeting dedicated to the international promotion of the Azerbaijani language. S. Aliyeva noted that thousands of Azerbaijanis live in the Federal Republic of Germany and emphasised the special role of weekend schools in Azerbaijani families in preserving our mother tongue and instilling a love for the language in the growing young generation.

Zaur Aliyev, the chairman of the European Azerbaijan Centre, provided information about the weekend school to be established in the city of Münster, Germany, with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora. He shared ideas about establishing close relations with the Monitoring Centre and organising online classes in the subsequent stage.

The participants of the event wished success to the activities of the weekend school to be established in Germany and stated that they would provide all kinds of support to this initiative.

