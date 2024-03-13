Azerbaijan demonstrates its rich heritage at London International Book Fair [PHOTOS]

13 March 2024 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's delegation, led by the Culture Ministry, is participating in the prestigious London International Book Fair, which commenced on March 12. The Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK is providing support to showcase the country's rich literary and cultural legacy, Azernews reports.

The London International Book Fair, which will run until March 14, offers an excellent opportunity to engage with the international literary community, promote its cultural heritage, and strengthen its presence in the global book market.

The fair provides a platform for publishers to showcase their products, forge partnerships with international counterparts, and expand their reach in the global book market.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes high-ranking officials from the Culture Ministry, such as Tural Akhundov, the General Director of Təhsil LLC, and Ramil Rzazade, the head of the Everest Publishing House. They are participating in various events and meetings at the fair to promote Azerbaijani literature and establish business connections with publishers and industry professionals.

Participants and visitors to the fair are provided with extensive information about Azerbaijan's rich culture and history. The guests of the book fair are also informed about the country's literary traditions and the significance of the city of Shusha, which was recently designated as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2024.

Recall that during the 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers of the Islamic World held in Doha, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli presented the nomination of Shusha as a candidate city within ICESCO's Programme for Culture Capitals in the Islamic World.

By unanimous decision, the city was declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.

With its diverse cultural heritage, Shusha is a true testament to the Islamic world's legacy.

The city is dotted with historical mosques and mausoleums that demonstrate the Islamic world's architectural brilliance.

Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque and Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, which stand as symbols of Shusha's religious heritage, are considered masterpieces of Eastern architecture.

On November 21, 2023, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree on measures related to declaring the city of Shusha the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.

The Azerbaijani stand at the London Book Fair has garnered significant attention and interest from attendees. The fair visitors have demonstrated keen interest in learning about Azerbaijani culture.

