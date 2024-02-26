US Embassy in Azerbaijan honours memory of victims of Khojaly genocide

26 February 2024 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby expressed his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the USA Embassy in Baku, on its official X account.

“Today we join Azerbaijanis in mourning the hundreds who were killed in Khojaly in 1992. On behalf of the United States, I extend my deepest sympathy to the families of those killed, injured, and displaced in Khojaly. We have a duty to work for peace in the region and ensure such tragedies never happen again," the ambassador said.

“Today we join Azerbaijanis in mourning the hundreds who were killed in Khojaly in 1992. On behalf of the United States, I extend my deepest sympathy to the families of those killed, injured, and displaced in Khojaly. We have a duty to work for peace in the region and ensure such… pic.twitter.com/tm4oADm4BX — U.S. Embassy Baku (@USEmbassyBaku) February 26, 2024

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorised Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens, were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured, is still unknown.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz