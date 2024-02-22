Five million manats allocates for project works in Garabagh

22 February 2024 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Social Development Fund of IDP of the Republic of Azerbaijan has concluded the procedures for 7 tenders related to projects in Garabagh.

"Azermemarlayihə" State Main Project Design Institute won 5 of the tenders, while the remaining 2 were secured by the Baku State Project Institute, Azernews reports.

In total, the institution has signed contracts with winning companies worth 5,706,610 manats.

Azernews presents that the procurement subject and amounts have been determined as follows:

---

