Philharmonic Hall hosts magnificent concert in honour of Russian composer [COMMENTARY]

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a magnificent concert dedicated to the 180th anniversary of the birth of the Russian composer Nikolay Rimski-Korsakov.

During the concert, the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra (artistic director and chief conductor - Honoured Artist Fuad Ibrahimov) performed music pieces of an outstanding composer under the baton of People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov.

The concert soloists Fatima Jafarzade (soprano) and Mahir Tagizade (baritone) left an unforgettable impression on their audience.





After the concert, opera singer Mahir Tagizade shared his thoughts about the concert with AZERNEWS:

"Maestro Yalchin Adigozalov brilliantly demonstrated some of the most memorable works of the Russian composer to music enthusiasts. The concert program included the Symphonic Suite Scheherazade Op. 35, March from the Mlada opera-ballet, Arias of Graznoy, and Martha from the opera The Tsar's Bride, as well as Capriccio Espagnol Op. 34. At the concert, I performed Aria of Gryaznoy," said Mahir Tagizade.

As the opera singer says, the concert was a huge success. Among the spectators, there were many young music enthusiasts who came to enjoy the music of the outstanding composer.

"I cannot help but be pleased that more young people are interested in the country's cultural life," he added.

Mahir Tagizade also shared his future creative plans, noting the projects in Baku and Moscow.

"On March 26, the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory will host a Verdi Gala dedicated to the 210th anniversary of the birth of the Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi. Together with the director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov, and Daria Rybak (soprano), I was invited to perform at the event as special guests. The "Verdi Gala" features arias from Giuseppe Verdi's operas Aida, Il Trovatore, Don Carlos, the Force of Destiny, Un ballo in Maschera, etc. The concert will be accompanied by the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Denis Vlasenko," said Mahir Tagizade.

The opera singer will also join the 1st Fidan Hajiyeva's International Opera Festival, co-organized by the People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva's Vocal Music School with the support of the Culture Ministry and the State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

"Within the festival, I am going to take part in a modern production of Georges Bizet's opera Carmen, where I will perform the role of Morales. I will also take part in the festival's gala concert on May 3," he said.

Additionally, Mahir Tagizade is preparing a surprise for all opera fans in May.

