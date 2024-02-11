Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his resounding victory in election

11 February 2024 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, sent a cable of congratulation to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his re-election for a new presidential term.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to the head of state and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, further progress and prosperity.



