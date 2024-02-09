Snap presidential election in Azerbaijan in spotlight of international media outlets

9 February 2024 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The international leading media outlets have widely covered the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Media outlets from various countries highlighted several aspects, including the congratulations extended by the heads of state on the re-election of Ilham Aliyev as the President of Azerbaijan, the attitudes of the Azerbaijani people toward the election and post-election processes, official statements, and expert opinions.

News coverage included congratulations from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and other heads of state.

Germany's "ZDF" TV Channel, Argentina's "realpolitik.com.ar", Indonesia's "Radio Republik Indonesia", Russia's "Vedomosti", Bahrain's "newsofbahrain.com", Chile's "el periodista" portal, and other media outlets provided updates on the election outcomes and the voting process, which involved both local and international observers.

Germany`s "ZDF" TV channel aired an interview with Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev. In the interview, Hikmet Hajiyev clarified some remarks made by the President of Azerbaijan that had been distorted in foreign media, emphasising that Azerbaijan has no territorial claims against any country.

Other media outlets noted that Azerbaijan`s foreign policy in recent years, coupled with the head of state`s efforts towards the restoration of territorial integrity, influenced the population`s decision in the election, leading to President Ilham Aliyev`s victory with 92.05 percent of the votes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz