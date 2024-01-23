Azerbaijani FM circulates report on results of 19th Summit of NAM in Uganda [PHOTOS]

23 January 2024 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has circulated a report on the results of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Uganda, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the summit by a delegation headed by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

UN Secretary General António Guterres, President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis, Secretary General of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations Organisation Patricia Scotland, as well as other officials, attended and addressed the event as special guests.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials from about 120 member or observer states of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as international organisations.

The event also featured a speech by a representative of the Youth Organisation of the Non-Aligned Movement, headquartered in Azerbaijan, from Uganda.

Then a speech was delivered by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the results of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Movement.

Representatives of the Movement's member states and international organisations, including the President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations Organisation, who participated in the event, expressed their approval of Azerbaijan's successful four-year chairmanship of the Organisation, thanked the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the framework of the event, the outcome document of the 19th NAM Summit was adopted. The document reflects a number of important provisions for Azerbaijan.

In particular, in the final document, the Heads of State and Government of the Movement's member countries, expressing solidarity with the rehabilitation, reconstruction and reintegration activities carried out by Azerbaijan in the conflict-affected territories, drew attention to the problem of unexploded ammunition and mines in these territories and called for international assistance.

The document noted the convening of the UN General Assembly Special Session on Combating the COVID-19 pandemic, convened at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan as Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, and stressed that the promotion of timely and universal access to vaccines has created opportunities for new cooperation within the Movement.

The participating countries unanimously welcomed Azerbaijan's election as the organiser of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

In the Summit Outcome Document, the work done by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship in the field of institutionalisation of the Non-Aligned Movement, in particular, the activities of the Youth Organisation and the Parliamentary Network of the structure, were supported. As a result of relevant actions taken during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Movement, the only African country that was not a NAM member, South Sudan, joined the Movement during the Summit, and the number of participating states reached 121.

Within the framework of the meeting, Azerbaijan handed over the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement to Uganda. It was noted that the country will continue its efforts aimed at the development of the movement, and in particular, it will continue to contribute to its activities within the framework of the NAM Chairmanship Troika.

