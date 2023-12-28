Demarcation and delimitation process takes long, think tank head says

28 December 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Chairman of the Board of the Centre for Analysis of International Relations (CAMO), Farid Shafiyev, said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2023 that Azerbaijan's goal is a peace agreement with Armenia, and we are very close to it, Azernews reports.

The chairman noted that it is difficult to name the exact date of signing the peace agreement yet.

"The process of demarcation and delimitation takes a very long time, so this issue will not be included in the document. With Russia, this process took 25 years, and part of the border with Georgia is still undefined," Shafiyev said.

To recall, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan stated that Armenia has received Azerbaijan's latest proposals on the text of the peace treaty.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has responded to Armenia's latest proposals on the peace treaty.

According to the Armenian Prime Minister, Yerevan is ready to take effective and concrete steps to open communications in the region.

"For more than 30 years, Armenia's borders with Turkiye and Azerbaijan have been closed, and today we are talking and discussing a lot about the possibility of unblocking transport communications in the region," the Prime Minister said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz