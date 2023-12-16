Azernews.Az

Saturday December 16 2023

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan and Bahrain [PHOTOS]

16 December 2023 18:39 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan and Bahrain [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) has congratulated Kazakhstan on its Independence Day and the Kingdom of Bahrain on its National Day, Azernews reports.

This was published in the account "X" of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan and Bahrain [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan and Bahrain [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more