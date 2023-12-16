Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan and Bahrain [PHOTOS]

16 December 2023 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) has congratulated Kazakhstan on its Independence Day and the Kingdom of Bahrain on its National Day, Azernews reports.

This was published in the account "X" of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

---

We congratulate brotherly Kazakhstan and its people on the occasion of the #IndependenceDay of the Republic of Kazakhstan!



Happy Independence Day! 🇦🇿🇰🇿@MFA_KZ pic.twitter.com/9Be7RI24jm — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) December 16, 2023

Congratulations to the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people on the #NationalDay.



Happy National Day, Bahrain! 🇦🇿🇧🇭@bahdiplomatic pic.twitter.com/3VyyHMMF9P — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) December 16, 2023

