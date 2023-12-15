Azerbaijan takes part in food and beverage exhibitions in Japan and Germany next year [PHOTOS]

15 December 2023 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

Azerbaijan will take part in the international exhibition of food and beverages next year in Japan, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

The first exhibition "Foodex Japan 2024" will be held in Tokyo, in the capital of Japan.

Azerbaijan will also take part in the international wine exhibition "Prowein 2024", which will be held on March 10-12 in Dusseldorf (Germany).

It is reported that AZPROMO has already started preparations in this direction.

Foodex Japan 2024 is expected to gather more than 2,500 companies from more than 60 countries. ProWein 2024 is one of the leading exhibitions dedicated to the wine industry.

