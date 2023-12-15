Azerbaijan allocates funds to overhaul roads in Baku's Narimanov district - decree

15 December 2023 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures for the overhaul of roads in the Narimanov district of Baku city.

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 600,000 manat ($352,940) from the funds specified in subparagraph 1.31.25 of the "Distribution of funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state capital investment (investment expenditures)" approved by Presidential Decree No. 3720 of January 23, 2023, to carry out road repairs in Baku's Narimanov district.

The decree tasked the Ministry of Finance with securing the finance indicated in the decree and the Cabinet of Ministers with dealing with the difficulties raised by the decree.

