Thursday December 14 2023

Meeting of Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs begins [PHOTOS]

14 December 2023 14:26 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan has started in Baku, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the the Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official X account.

It is reported that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov welcomed Hakan Fidan in front of the building of the Ministry.

It was informed that prospects of bilateral and multilateral co-operation based on brotherhood, friendship and solidarity between Azerbaijan and Turkiye were discussed.

Slider Image 1
Meeting of Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs begins [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
