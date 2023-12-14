Meeting of Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs begins [PHOTOS]

14 December 2023 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan has started in Baku, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the the Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official X account.

Happening now: @Bayramov_Jeyhun, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 warmly welcomes @HakanFidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the brotherly Republic of #Türkiye 🇹🇷 within the latter's official visit to 🇦🇿. pic.twitter.com/TH5aFnEJZx — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) December 14, 2023

It is reported that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov welcomed Hakan Fidan in front of the building of the Ministry.

It was informed that prospects of bilateral and multilateral co-operation based on brotherhood, friendship and solidarity between Azerbaijan and Turkiye were discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz