Zabukh village started operating a full secondary school

Abbas Ganbay

Zabukh village secondary school in Lachin district has opened its doors for students, the State Agency for Preschool and General Education said, Azernews reports.

The school is designed for 176 students, and the total area of the building is 1,245 square meters. The school has 11 classrooms, chemistry, physics, and computer science labs, a canteen, a medical room, assembly and gymnasium halls, a military training room, and a library.

