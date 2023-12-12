Azerbaijani FM participated in informal meeting of GUAM FM

12 December 2023 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part and spoke at the informal meeting of foreign ministers of the Organisation for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) within the framework of his business trip to the Kingdom of Belgium, Azernews reports.

FM @Bayramov_Jeyhun participated & delivered speech at the informal meeting of #ODEDGUAM Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of working visit to #Brussels. Minister spoke about #Azerbaijan's vision for GUAM Chairmanship in 2024 & prospects of cooperation within the Organization. pic.twitter.com/2k3n649Rbd — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) December 12, 2023

In this direction, the importance of compliance with joint commitments, as well as international legal norms was emphasized.

