Azerbaijani FM participated in informal meeting of GUAM FM

12 December 2023 16:57 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part and spoke at the informal meeting of foreign ministers of the Organisation for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) within the framework of his business trip to the Kingdom of Belgium, Azernews reports.

In this direction, the importance of compliance with joint commitments, as well as international legal norms was emphasized.

