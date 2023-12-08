Minister of Digital Development and Transportation meets with Iraqi counterparts [PHOTOS]

8 December 2023 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

The official visit of Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev to Iraq continues, Azernews reports.

The Minister has held several meetings within the framework of his visit.

Rashad Nabiyev met with Construction and Housing and Municipalities and Public Works Bangen Rekani. The meeting discussed tasks assigned by the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Iraq, and the participation of Azerbaijani companies in construction and infrastructure projects implemented in Iraq. A ceremony of signing a number of documents between Azerbaijan and Iraq was also held.

Later Minister Rashad Nabiyev met with Iraqi Minister of Communications Hayam Al-Yasiri. The sides discussed possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in the field of information and communication technologies.

Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transportation Minister had a meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul-Ghani. The meeting discussed the issues of expanding cooperation with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Minister Rashad Nabiyev also met with Minister of Transportation Razzaq Muhaibas al-Sadawi. They discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of international cargo and road transportation.

