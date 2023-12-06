President: Azerbaijan has exercised the right to self-defense based on Article 51 of UN Charter

6 December 2023 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

“Now we are in the face of addressing several international challenges. Unfortunately, we face some misunderstanding from the countries, which we considered to be our partners,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Garabagh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

“And we are trying to explain our position and also trying to explain that international law norms are obligatory for all. They should not be selective. And what has Azerbaijan done? It has done the right for self-defense based on UN Charter, Article 51. It was done based on international law and the sovereign right of Azerbaijan to control fully its territory as any other country should do,” the head of state underscored.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz