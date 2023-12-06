I.Huseynova: ICRC is interested in condition of two detained Azerbaijani soldiers in Armenia [PHOTOS]

6 December 2023 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is interested in two Azerbaijani prisoners currently held in Armenia, Azernews reports, citing the head of the Public Relations Department of the Committee's Azerbaijani office Ilaha Huseynova telling in an interview with local media outlets in the Naftalan city on December 6.

Ilaha Huseynova informed that ICRC employees are currently visiting two Azerbaijani soldiers detained in Armenia, they are interested in their situation, and conditions have been created for them to contact their families.

It should be noted that servicemen of the Azerbaijani army - Agshin Babirov, born in 2004, and Huseyn Akhundov, born in 2003, disappeared on April 9 in Shahbuz district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic due to limited visibility in the street.

On April 13, the Armenian Defense Ministry admitted that Azerbaijani soldiers were detained in Armenia. Footage of Armenians beating and brutally torturing a captured, Azerbaijani soldier, appeared in social networks and Armenian media.

On May 8, an Armenian court sentenced Babirov to 11.5 years, and on June 21 sentenced H. Akhundov to 20 years.

---

