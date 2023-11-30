Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani, Swiss FMs meet in Northern Macedonia [PHOTOS]

30 November 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis in Skopje (North Macedonia). Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote about it in his account on the social network "X", Azernews reports.

"Very productive meeting with FM of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis. We reflected on the prospects of Azerbaijan-Switzerland bilateral relations and had a wide-ranging discussion on our most pressing global foreign policy issues on the margins of the 30th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council." the publication reads.

