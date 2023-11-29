President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new administrative buildings of State Security Service [PHOTOS]

29 November 2023 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the new administrative buildings of the State Security Service.

Chief of the State Security Service Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev reported to President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state was informed that the construction of the buildings began in March 2021 and was completed this August.

A video highlighting major building and reconstruction activities in the central administrative office and local bodies of the State Security Service was screened first.

A bas-relief to National Leader, honorary head of the Azerbaijan’s security bodies Heydar Aliyev was installed at the entrance of the building with the stand set up to feature archival documents of the Great Leader and photographs reflecting his 25-year service in the security bodies.

Then, the head of state saw the items put on display at the museum symbolizing the level and history of partnerships built with foreign security service bodies.

The building is scheduled to house some structural units of the central administrative office of the State Security Service. It will have meeting rooms, two-storey canteen.

The head of state became familiarized with the conditions created in the rooms and working environment for officers.

Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev viewed special equipment, weapons, drones and specialized vehicles of the special operations unit of the State Security Service.

The Azerbaijani President was shown the technologically advanced centers of scientific investigation division, operational and network control centers located in the other administrative building. The head of state was briefed on the centers’ investigative and operational capabilities.

President Ilham Aliyev also got familiarized with the fitness center fitted with modern equipment.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the personnel every success, and expressed confidence that they would continue to worthily discharge their duties.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz