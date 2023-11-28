Work is underway to create carbon-neutral zones in liberated territories: deputy minister
"Work is currently underway to create a carbon-neutral zone in the liberated territories," Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva said at a round table on global climate change held in Baku, Azernews reports.
According to Tagiyeva, one of the main goals is to create a carbon-neutral zone in the territories liberated from occupation:
"Work for this is already underway. Climate change issues are included in the country's strategic documents and state programs. We will achieve the set goals".
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz