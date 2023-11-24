Mines and weapons found in Zangilan

24 November 2023 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Employees of the Zangilan District Department of Internal Affairs continue to take measures to find weapons and unexploded vehicles on the territory of the district.

Azernews reports, with reference to the Barda district unit of the Interior Ministry's press service, that when police officers were on duty in Kechikli village of the district, 5 automatic rifles, 1 machine gun, 1 grenade launcher, 1 sniper rifle, as well as 18 anti-personnel mines, were found and seized accordingly.

The fact is being investigated.

