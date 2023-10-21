Military History Museum hosts event [PHOTOS]

21 October 2023 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Military History Museum hosted a round table "Wise leader, great strategist, victorious commander" dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the first election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by representatives from Defense Ministry's departments and institutions, Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, History Institute named after A.A. Bakikhanov, media and public representatives, participants of the Patriotic War, as well as other guests.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers at the event talked about the worthy successor of the Great Leader's political course, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who achieved rapid development in all fields during his twenty years of activity, worked with great confidence and determination to strengthen Azerbaijan's economic and military power, and international reputation.

It was noted that under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief during the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan wrote its Victory Chronicle and demonstrated its power to the whole world. Today, the glorious tricolor flag of Azerbaijan is waving in all Azerbaijani cities and villages that were liberated from occupation after 30 years. Under the leadership of the head of state, the restoration and construction works are being successfully continued in the liberated territories.

Then a documentary film was shown about the 20 years of statehood of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

In the end, the soloists of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov performed music pieces glorifying patriotism, and a photo was taken.

