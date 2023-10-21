MP: France not respecting human rights

21 October 2023 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

"France does not respect human rights. As chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan supports and backs the countries fighting against colonialism," this opinion was expressed by MP Tural Ganjaliyev during a meeting with the delegation of New Caledonia held in the Parliament on 21 October, Azernews reports.

"France is one of the countries that currently pursues a policy of colonialism. France exploits people and violates their rights. It is sad that an exploiting country wants to teach a lesson to others. This is ridiculous." says MP.

Noting that Azerbaijan, as a country suffering from thirty years of occupation, supports those who fight against colonialism, the MP highlighted the international conference "Neocolonialism: violation of human rights and injustice" held in Baku on 20 October. MP said the conference will contribute to the fight against colonialism.

T.Ganjaliyev noted that France causes suffering to the peoples of overseas territories and plunders their natural resources, stressed that this country does not respect the dreams of freedom and human rights of the peoples fighting for independence.

---

