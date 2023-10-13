President of Northern Cyprus: I am very proud to be in Baku

13 October 2023 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

I am very proud to be in Baku.

President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar said during his speech at an exhibition organized within the Days of Culture and Presentation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Baku, Azernews reports.

President said his visit to Baku was of great importance for the further development of relations with Azerbaijan:

"Northern Cyprus is still continuing its struggle. The Turkish people of Cyprus have been sanctioned in all fields. The resistance shown by our people to these Sanctions is commendable. Azerbaijan has also given many martyrs for its independence. It has fought many battles. The victory in Garabagh once again showed the strength of our brothers to the whole world".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz