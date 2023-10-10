Turkish top diplomat visits Azerbaijan's Shusha

10 October 2023 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Hakan Fidan is participating in the 27th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) organized in Shusha.

It should be noted that the work done in the framework of cooperation in the context of the OIC in 2023 and its results will be evaluated at the meeting, and current issues on the organization's agenda will be discussed.

Recall that the OIC is a regional interstate economic structure that includes Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. Azerbaijan has been a member of the organization since 1992.

