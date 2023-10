2 October 2023 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress has kicked off at the Baku Convention Center, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

The Azerbaijani President addressed the event.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz