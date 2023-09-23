Pakistan supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

23 September 2023 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani as part of his working visit to New York to attend the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the existing level of strategic cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

FM Bayramov informed his Pakistani counterpart about the military-political provocations carried out by Armenia and the so-called regime it created. Bayramov mentioned that the main goal of the anti-terrorism measures carried out in the region was the disarmament of the illegal Armenian armed forces and the dissolution of the illegal regime. The minister stressed that the local anti-terrorism measures carried out by the armed forces were directed exclusively against legitimate military targets and aimed at neutralizing the illegal military infrastructure of Armenia.

“Azerbaijan’s target was only illegal Armenian armed groups, but not civilians and civilian facilities,” the Azerbaijani FM underlined.

Pakistani FM Jalil Abbas Jilani pointed out that Pakistan, as always, supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the legitimate steps taken in its sovereign territories.

During the meeting, the FMs discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

