Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Turkish delegation [PHOTO]

19 September 2023 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

On September 19, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation of the Legal Service of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye that is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed his satisfaction with seeing the guests in Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of enlightenment activities held in the Azerbaijan Army regarding the application of military legislation and international humanitarian law.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the organization of legal services, service activities of military lawyers, and a number of other issues.

