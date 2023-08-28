Azernews.Az

Monday August 28 2023

31st Anniversary of Balligaya massacre

28 August 2023 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared a post on X (former Twitter) to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Balligaya massacre, Azernews reports.

The post noted that 31 years ago the Armenian armed forces committed a horrifying massacre in the Balligaya village, Goranbay district of Azerbaijan. In this massacre, 24 Azerbaijani civilians including 6 minors, as well as a 6-month-old baby and a 93-year-old woman were brutally killed.

